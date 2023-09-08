An emotional David Beckham told Marc Anthony “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition” after the Latin music singer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Surprise guest Beckham, alongside his son Cruz, who is Anthony’s godson, appeared on Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony in Los Angeles to see entertainer Anthony awarded his star in the category of recording – ahead of his 55th birthday.

Beckham said: “Marc has achieved so much, but I know that he’s only just getting started. His passion for music gets stronger. He inspires me with his drive, his energy, and incredible work ethic.”