Ryan Reynolds held Britain’s ugliest dog in his arms as he walked the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek in London.

Peggy, a pug and Chinese crested cross, will make her Hollywood film debut as “Dogpool” after bagging a coveted role in the upcoming movie that stars Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

"She won ugliest dog in Britain, but we're not telling her that, because she is a 10 in our hearts," Reynolds said, holding Peggy at the event on Wednesday night (11 July).

"She is really, truly amazing... and we love her very, very much."