Marvel has officially released the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film brings back Benedict Cumberbatch’s character for the first Marvel film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is in cinemas now.

It will also mark the return of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for the first time since the Disney Plus series WandaVision.

The trailer can currently be seen on the big screen for those who sit through the credits of the new Spider-Man film.

