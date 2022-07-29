Jinkx Monsoon crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7

Jinkx Monsoon has been crowned as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7, making her the first contestant to win two seasons of the show.

The drag queen first shot to fame in 2013, when she won season five.

Jinkx competed against other previous winners of the show such as Monét X Change and Shea Couleé.

“Drag is... something I’ve dedicated more than half of my life to... we are all beautiful no matter who we are or how we present ourselves to the world,” Jinkx said.

