Dragons’ Den entrepreneur silences Steven Bartlett with brilliant response

Steven Bartlett was shut down by an entrepreneur during last week’s episode of Dragons’ Den.

Lottie Whyte and Joe Gray impressed other Dragons with their sports recovery business, Myo Master, which includes massage guns, compression boots and ice baths.

Diary of a CEO podcaster Steven, though, was seemingly less impressed and told the pair that he had seen it all before.

“These massage guns, they send me this stuff all the time, it’s just piling up in my house,” he said of the brand’s competitors.

Rather than accepting his feedback, Lottie hit back and left Steven speechless.

“With all due respect, you’re not our core customer,” she said, drawing laughter from guest Dragon Gary Neville.