Drew Barrymore reveals best advice George Clooney ever gave her

Actress Drew Barrymore has revealed the best piece of advice she received from George Clooney, which she says “changed” her career.

During The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday (31 Januar), the host spoke with Callum Turner, who stars in The Boys In The Boat film, directed by Clooney.

She recalled being directed by him on the 2002 film Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind.

The actress said: “I loved working with him.”

She added: “He saved me from doing things that I don’t think were serving me as an actor.”