Dua Lipa has shared a funny clip of the struggle she faced dressing up for the Golden Globes.

The singer shared a funny clip to her Instagram on Tuesday (9 January). It shows her awkwardly attempting to sit in a chair after she was told to sit down in her black Schiaparelli bone gown.

She lowers herself into her chair as she stays in a slanted plank position and struggles to bend.

As the 28-year-old places her arm over the back of the chair to steady herself, she uncomfortably smiles before pouting for the camera.

The singer captioned her Instagram post: “Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair.”