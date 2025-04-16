Independent TV
Watch Ed Sheeran embrace Persian traditions and Farsi in behind-the-scenes Azizam video
Ed Sheeran learned the Beshkan, or Persian snap, and studied Farsi pronunciation in behind-the-scenes footage from his upcoming music video accompanying his new song "Azizam."
The singer posted a sneak preview of the upcoming video in an Instagram carousel, which also included a shot of him running across the set and a wedding scene.
Sheeran previously told Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show that the song's title means “my dear” in Farsi, and the producer he collaborated with on the track is Persian.
"It was something I’ve just never done before and it was exciting and new," Sheeran added.
01:07