Ed Sheeran said he has tested positive for Covid and is self-isolating.

The news comes less than a week before the release of his fifth album which he still plans to attend to scheduled interviews and performances from his home.

The singer posted a statement on his Instagram on Sunday and apologised to “anyone I’ve let down”.

The artist has hailed the album “really personal’, saying his life changed in the past few years after his marriage and the birth of his daughter.

