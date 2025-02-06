Swearing Elton John smashes headphones in studio tantrum while recording new album

A furious Elton John is seen slamming his headphones into a piano during heated behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of his latest album.

The new project Who Believes In Angels? a collaboration between the pop icon, 77, and American country music singer Brandi Carlile, was assembled in just 20 days, with video documenting the occasionally emotionally fraught recording sessions.

Describing himself as "angry, tired and irritable," in one scene Elton tears up sheet music before threatening to walk out.

Who Believes In Angels?, the star's first studio album since 2021, is set for release 4 April.