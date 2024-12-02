Elton John tells West End audience 'I've lost my eyesight and cannot see the stage'

Sir Elton John made a surprise onstage appearance at the launch of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, where he sadly revealed he had lost his sight.

Sir Elton made the surprise admission as he took to the stage at London’s Dominion Theatre on Sunday evening (1 December).

Just weeks after revealing he had a bad eye infection, Sir Elton told the West End audience: “As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it.”