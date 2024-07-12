Serena Williams blasts NFL kicker Harrison Butker at ESPYs: ‘We don’t need you’

Serena Williams blasted NFL kicker Harrison Butker while celebrating women’s sports at the ESPY Awards, suggesting “we don’t need you”.

The Kansas City Chiefs star earlier this year drew controversy when he gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College that included encouraging female graduates to embrace being a “homemaker.”

At the ESPYs on Thursday night (11 July), tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, and actress Quinta Brunson, were on stage to celebrate the popularity of women’s sports.

“You can enjoy women’s sports, just like any other sport, because they are sports,” Venus quipped.

“Except for you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you,” Serena added, drawing cheers and applause.

The kicker sat in the audience.