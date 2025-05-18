Eurovision 2025 entry Remember Monday were awarded the dreaded “nul points” from the public in the second year running for the UK in the song contest.

During Saturday’s (17 May) grand final in Switzerland, the trio, comprised of school friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, performed “What The Hell Just Happened?”.

Although Italy handed the UK 12 points, the highest amount a country can give a contestant, they received nothing from the public.

Remember Monday was the first girl group to represent the UK since Precious in 1999.