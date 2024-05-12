Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:19
Switzerland Eurovision winner Nemo speaks out on controversy surrounding competition
Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo Mettler says they were “really sad” during the competition following the chaotic scenes and protests.
The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.
Nemo told the Eurovision press conference on Saturday night (11 May): “I have to say this whole experience was really intense, and not just pleasant all the way.
“There were a lot of things that didn’t seem like it was all about love and unity. And that made me really sad and at the same time … there was so much love here as well.”
Up next
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:19
Eurovision winner Nemo speaks out on controversy surrounding contest
00:41
Israel’s Eurovision performance jeered by pro-Palestinian protesters
00:22
BBC presenter suffers wardrobe malfunction announcing Eurovision news
00:36
Eurovision: Olly Alexander speaks out after Dutch star disqualified
00:20
Djokovic greets fans wearing a helmet after water bottle incident
00:56
Guardiola issues Man City warning after Fulham kite training video
01:18
Gary Neville predicts bright future for Man United at premiere of 99
01:08
Beckham details what people should expect from 1999 treble documentary
00:47
Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil
00:38
Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta
00:28
Aftermath of Michican tornadoes captured in devastating footage
56:02