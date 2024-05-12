Switzerland Eurovision winner Nemo speaks out on controversy surrounding competition

Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo Mettler says they were “really sad” during the competition following the chaotic scenes and protests.

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Nemo told the Eurovision press conference on Saturday night (11 May): “I have to say this whole experience was really intense, and not just pleasant all the way.

“There were a lot of things that didn’t seem like it was all about love and unity. And that made me really sad and at the same time … there was so much love here as well.”