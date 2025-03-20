Eva Longoria reveals surprising A-list cousin

Actor and model Eva Longoria has revealed her surprising A-list cousin.

The Desperate Housewives star explained how she is related to actor Meryl Streep, but only found out recently after appearing on the television show Finding Your Roots.

Appearing on the Tonight Show on Wednesday (19 March), the 50-year-old told Jimmy Fallon: “I was at the Golden Globes backstage in the Green Room and my friend was like, ‘There’s Meryl. Go and say you’re her cousin’.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to go up to Meryl Streep and say we’re cousins. It’s not going to make any sense.”