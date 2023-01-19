The Fabelmans: Gabriel LaBelle heaps praise on Stephen Spielberg and Paul Dano

Gabriel LaBelle heaped praise on director Stephen Spielberg and co-host Paul Dano at the London premiere of The Fabelmans.

The young actor was joined by the 76-year-old influential filmmaker at the screening at The Curzon Mayfair on Wednesday, 18 January.

"He's just the coolest guy to be around," LaBelle said of Spielberg, who he also revealed is very "hands off" when filming.

The 20-year-old then said Dano is "very grounded" and "sets the tone of how an actor should be."

