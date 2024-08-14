Apprentice star issues warning to parents after baby rushed to hospital

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has issued a warning to parents after his baby daughter was rushed to hospital.

The businessman’s youngest daughter Roma was rushed to hospital on Wednesday (14 August), after having a seizure.

The entrepreneur posted a video to his X, formerly Twitter account, warning parents of what to do if a child suffers a febrile convulsion.

Skinner said: “As a parent, I can honestly say it’s the scariest thing I’ve seen because I thought I was going to lose my daughter this afternoon.”