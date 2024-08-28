Freddie Flintoff made a cheeky joke as an Indian tailor measured him for a suit during the latest episode of Field Of Dreams.

In scenes from Tuesday night’s show (27 August) - which follows the 46-year-old taking a group of teenagers from Preston to India to shape their cricket career and future - Flintoff was seen getting fitted for a new suit for a party hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata.

As the tailor knelt to measure the inseam of his trousers, Flintoff pulled a funny face.

The tailor told him to relax as he pulled out the measuring tape and said the length was “ten and a half”.

Flintoff joked: “I didn't think it was that big!”