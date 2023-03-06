Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington performs Sweet Home Alabama

00:31

Mary-Kate Findon | 1678096109

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington performs Sweet Home Alabama as guitarist dies aged 71

Lynyrd Skynyrd's founder and last surviving original member Gary Rossington has died aged 71.

This footage shows the musician performing the band's biggest hit, the 1974 song "Sweet Home Alabama."

The news of his death on Sunday, 5 March, was confirmed by the band but no cause was provided in the statement.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," they wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:30

Ripped Jake Gyllenhaal enters UFC octagon to film Road House scene

00:32

Chris Rock roasts Will Smith’s relationship with Jada in Netflix show

00:50

Watch Chris Rock finally address Will Smith slap in Netflix show

00:42

Scream: Paramount Pictures’ publicity stunt backfires as police called

Editor's Picks

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

05:43

Formula One: The entire 2023 calendar

04:19

Timeline of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s disappearance

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

More Editor's Picks

01:08

The five most bizarre lines from CPAC 2023

01:43

Independent TV documentary The Body in the Woods premieres in Kyiv

06:57

Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?

03:00

The craziest courthouse moments from the Alex Murdaugh trial

On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

More On The Ground

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

You Ask The Questions

06:57

Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?

03:55

Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

04:02

What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions

05:45

What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?

More You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

03:39

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:56

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

03:01

Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’

03:25

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’

03:16

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:24

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’

26:50

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:20

Jodi Picoult: Anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to trans lives

01:26

Trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:19

Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:09

Adult filmmaker says porn can be as creative as literature and film

News

00:28

‘Kamikaze drone’ destroys Russian surveillance tower

01:04

Greek prime minister apologises for deadly train disaster

00:24

Fire tears through Bangladesh refugee camp

02:05

Typo causes GB News interview to descend into chaos

More News

00:58

Passengers at London Waterloo react to increase in train fares

01:13

Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead parliament, says Tory minister

00:34

Moment UN announces historic agreement to protect oceans

01:08

The five most bizarre lines from CPAC 2023

Sport

00:52

Klopp sings praises for Salah as Liverpool trashes Manchester United

00:36

F1 drivers arrive at Bahrain circuit ahead of first race of season

00:55

Jon Jones says he only sparred three times before UFC 285 victory

00:29

UFC 285: Jon Jones reacts after becoming two-weight champion

More Sport

05:43

Formula One: The entire 2023 calendar

01:25

Jason Bowen: Family ‘heartbroken’ by Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis

00:30

Conor McGregor trains with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

00:29

Tommy Fury says he ‘will stop’ Jake Paul in call for rematch

Climate

02:21

Ocean treaty: What is the historic UN agreement?

00:33

Arizona desert covered in snow as storm brings plummeting temperatures

00:56

The everyday products that could be ‘endangered’ due to climate change

00:48

Driver airlifted from roof of car as vehicle submerged in floodwaters

More Climate

00:18

California blanketed by thick snow as winter storm hits

01:12

POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time

00:55

Severe winds damage sails and boats at Australia Sail Grand Prix

01:00

Torrential floods wreck roads and homes in Sao Paulo state

Lifestyle

00:42

Adele signs wedding dress of bride who went to concert after ceremony

02:15

How to lessen the load: home tech hacks that save time and money

00:26

Litter thrown over Lufthansa aircraft after turbulence diverts plane

01:00

Ed Sheeran reveals release date and tracklist for new album Subtract

More Lifestyle

01:12

Giraffe transported in ‘convertible’ to London zoo

05:27

Queen Consort shares love of reading to mark World Book Day

00:31

Couple in their 20s adopted teenagers to be empty-nesters by their 30s

00:38

Adorable seals play in snow at Vancouver aquarium

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in