Lynyrd Skynyrd's founder and last surviving original member Gary Rossington has died aged 71.

This footage shows the musician performing the band's biggest hit, the 1974 song "Sweet Home Alabama."

The news of his death on Sunday, 5 March, was confirmed by the band but no cause was provided in the statement.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," they wrote.

