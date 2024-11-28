Gemma Atkinson fights back tears as she shares sad family update

Gemma Atkinson fought back tears as she shared a heartbreaking family update.

The actress, who is engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez , revealed her beloved pet dog Ollie’s health has deteriorated in the last view weeks in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday (27 November).

The radio presenter’s other dog Norman sadly died earlier this year, leaving her devastated.

Thanking fans for their support following her post, the 40-year-old struggled to talk about Ollie and wiped her eyes.

She said: “It sucks as they are getting older. Thank you for your lovely messages.”