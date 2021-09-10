Bethesda’s GhostWire: Tokyo got a brand new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase, unveiling more information about the story and visual style of the horror game.

Created by Resident Evil designer Shinji Mikami, GhostWire: Tokyo is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will remain unavailable on Xbox consoles despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda last year.

The title was originally due to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC this year but has been delayed to 2022 in order to give the development team more time to polish the experience.