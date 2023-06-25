Glastonbury: Rick Astley, Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses light up Pyramid Stage on Saturday

Glastonbury saw performances from Rick Astley, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Guns N’ Roses on Saturday 25 June.

Soaking up the Somerset sunshine, festival-goers welcomed some of music’s biggest names to the famed Pyramid Stage.

Astley delivered a high-energy set at noon, ending with his signature song “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Hours later, Capaldi powered through an emotional performance on the main stage, steadily losing his voice.

It was then Lizzo’s turn to light up the festival, with a signature performance carrying her familiar themes of equality and body positivity, before iconic US rock band Guns N’ Roses wrapped up the evening.