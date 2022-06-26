Paul McCartney brings out Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen in Glastonbury surprise

Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen joined Paul McCartney on stage at Glastonbury as part of an epic headline set on Saturday night (25 June).

The Foo Fighters’ star was the first of McCartney’s two surprises, with Grohl giving his first public performance since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

He was given a hero’s welcome as he walked onto the Pyramid Stage to duet on a version of “I Saw Her Standing There”.

McCartney then brought out Springsteen to play “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man”.

