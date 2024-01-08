All the moments Golden Globes host Jo Koy bombed

Watch as Jo Koy’s jokes fail to land at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The stand-up comedian stepped up as host for this year’s ceremony and took aim at Taylor Swift, the royal family, Succession and Oppenheimer - but many of his quips bombed.

In his monologue, Koy mocked the “rich, white and dysfunctional” royals portrayed in Netflix’s hit series The Crown, before suggesting the same streamer pays Harry and Meghan millions of dollars “for doing absolutely nothing”.

Later on, his joke about the Golden Globes having fewer camera shots of Swift than the NFL failed to even draw a smile from the music star, who instead sipped her drink with a straight face.