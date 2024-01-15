Sofia Vergara reflects on ‘pleasure and torture’ of filming Griselda

Sofia Vergara opened up about how her role in the new Netflix series “Griselda,” which she also executive produced, is unlike any she’s experienced before.

“It’s been a pleasure and a torture at the same time to be part of this project,” said the 51-year-old while speaking on Good Morning America on Monday, 15 January.

The Modern Family actress reeled off a number of firsts for herself on set, including revealing that the project was the first time the Colombian has had to act in Spanish.

The Netflix show is about the life of Griselda Blanco, who Mrs Vergara plays, and how she created one of the most powerful cartels in history.