Hannah Waddingham reveals how Games of Thrones gave her chronic claustrophobia

Actress Hannah Waddingham has revealed she suffered from chronic claustrophobia while filming Games of Thrones.

The British star, who played nun Septa Unella in the fantasy drama series, revealed how she was “waterboarded for 10 hours” during filming.

Appearing on the Stephen Colbert Late Show on Tuesday (2 April), the 49-year-old said: “Thrones gave me something I wasn’t expecting from it, and that was chronic claustrophobia.

“I had 10 hours of being actually waterboarded. I was strapped to a table with leather staps and I couldn’t lift up my head.”