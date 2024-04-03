Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:19
Hannah Waddingham reveals how Games of Thrones gave her chronic claustrophobia
Actress Hannah Waddingham has revealed she suffered from chronic claustrophobia while filming Games of Thrones.
The British star, who played nun Septa Unella in the fantasy drama series, revealed how she was “waterboarded for 10 hours” during filming.
Appearing on the Stephen Colbert Late Show on Tuesday (2 April), the 49-year-old said: “Thrones gave me something I wasn’t expecting from it, and that was chronic claustrophobia.
“I had 10 hours of being actually waterboarded. I was strapped to a table with leather staps and I couldn’t lift up my head.”
Up next
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
00:53
Watch: Family of Briton James Kirby killed in Gaza pay tribute
00:33
Mike Tyson admits he’s ‘scared to death’ ahead of Jake Paul fight
01:18
Watch: Banned Nationwide advert starring Dominic West
01:54
Expert reveals tips on how to become mortgage free
01:04
Vettel calls for ‘more transparency’ in F1 after Horner allegations
01:40
Spurs’ draw at West Ham a step in right direction, says Postecoglou
01:35
Watch: Rashee Rice’s car reportedly involved in dramatic six-car crash
00:32
Louis Rees-Zammit takes in Arrowhead Stadium after signing for Chiefs
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27