Daniel Radcliffe reveals he filmed Weird Al Yankovic biopic in just 18 days

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he shot his upcoming ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic in just 18 days.

The actor, 33, who plays the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, explained that he “loves” working on fast-moving films.

“I will say the second last time I spoke to [director] Eric [Appel] before we started the movie, I think he was coming on being like, ‘We’ve got 20 days to shoot it,” Radcliffe said.

“The next time I spoke to him, he was like, ‘Okay, so we’ve gone down to 18, but I still think it can work.’”

Sign up for our newsletters.