Harry Styles spotted filming new music video in front of Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles has been spotted filming on a bed on wheels in front of Buckingham Palace

The former One Direction star, 28, surprised passersby as he lay on top of a giant bed on The Mall in central London surrounded by retro cars.

Styles starred in the video with two musicians holding a guitar and a drum.

One onlooker, Ana, said it was “so surreal”.

She told the PA news agency: “I was just taking a stroll in London and there he was, doing the most Harry thing ever, riding on a bed across the Buckingham Palace.”