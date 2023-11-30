I’m A Celeb camp descends into ‘chaos’ as viewers spot new feud

The I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! camp has descended into “chaos” with fears of a big fallout between contestants.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix spoke of his frustrations at the messiness of the camp and confronted leader Sam Thompson over it.

Fred told Sam: “Jobs need to be done. You are in charge, everything needs to be cleaned properly otherwise we are going to get sick.”

Viewers now think this could lead to a fallout between the two.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Sam is so sick of Fred.”