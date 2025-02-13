Watch Grant Mitchell make his EastEnders return as actor Ross Kemp reprises his iconic role after nine years.

Grant made his Walford return at the end of Thursday night’s episode (13 February) as his brother Phil’s (Steve McFadden) mental breakdown escalates.

How long he will be back for remains to be seen.

The 60-year-old first made his debut as Grant Mitchell in 1990 and has returned to the soap a number of times over the past 35 years.

He last appeared in the show in 2016.