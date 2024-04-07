Jade Thirlwall appears to ‘take swipe at Simon Cowell’ in debut solo single

Jade Thirlwall's debut solo single will reportedly take a swipe at Simon Cowell, according to reports.

The Sun reported the Little Mix star's song will include the lyrics "Sold my soul to a Syco", which appears to be a reference to the X Factor judge's former record label.

Little Mix were signed to Syco before they moved to RCA, part of the larger Sony group.

The group have been on hiatus since 2022, following Jesy Nelson's departure two years earlier.

Fellow members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have since worked on solo material.