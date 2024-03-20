James Blunt admits asking AI to imitate his lyrics ‘totally humiliated’ him

James Blunt says artificial intelligence “humiliated” him after experimenting with the technology to devise lyrics.

Speaking on the I Never Thought It Would Happen podcast with host Chris Difford, Blunt discussed how the rise of technology means younger musicians are turning to AI.

Blunt admitted that he had also dabbled in the technology to see if it would come up with lyrics in his style but was left “humiliated” by what he found.

“The truth is, either AI comes up with something very, very generic or my lyrics are just absolutely mundane,” he said.