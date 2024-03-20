James Bond legend Jonathan Pryce addresses Aaron Taylor-Johnson becoming next 007

Sir Jonathan Pryce has said his former co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make “a great” James Bond.

The 76-year-old actor, who starred as Bond villain Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies, also starred alongside Taylor-Johnson in BBC drama Sherlock Holmes And The Baker Street Irregulars.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (20 March), following rumours that Taylor-Johnson is set to become the next 007, Sir Jonathan said: “He’s grown into a wonderful actor and when he was a little younger, he did this extraordinary sort of action film where he played a superhero.

“And he’s great, look at him now, he’s black tie, handsome and yeah, he’d be a great Bond.”