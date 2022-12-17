Titanic director James Cameron ‘scientifically’ ends debate that Jack didn’t die

The director of Titanic (1997) James Cameron has finally explained why Leonard DiCaprio's character, Jack, had to die in the end - and it's back up by science.

Rose, who is played by Kate Winslet, survives after she clings onto a raft when the boat sinks.

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert reproducing the raft from the movie", Cameron told Toronto Sun while promoting the new Avatar film.

"The answer was that there was no way they could both survive, only one could survive."

