A clip of Jimmy Buffett performing a stripped-back impromptu set for tourists in Anguilla has resurfaced following the music legend’s death aged 76.

The singer was barefoot and had only his guitar, as he belted out hits including ‘Son of a Son of Sailor’.

“Anybody here got a camera?”, the ‘Margaritaville’ singer joked with the crowd, who held up their phones to capture the moment.

A statement revealed Buffett had died on 1 September, surrounded by ‘family, friends, music, and dogs’.