Kate Garraway revealed that King Charles and Victoria and David Beckham were among the condolence letters she received following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The presenter spoke to Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on Monday, 5 February, following her husband’s funeral on Friday.

“I had the most beautiful letter from David and Victoria Beckham. Handwritten, very good handwriting may I say,” the 56-year-old said.

She added that members of the royal family wrote to her, including Princess Kate (Catherine) and Prince William.

“And even the King, because there is somebody that knows about grief. And also knows about that sort of anticipatory grief.”