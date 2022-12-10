Independent TV
WHAT!: Graham Norton amazed by how long Kate Winslet held her breath filming Avatar
Graham Norton was astounded by how long Kate Winslet managed to hold her breath for while filming the new Avatar film.
This clip, shown during Friday night's show (9 December), shows the actor submerging her head underwater as she is timed.
After she finally reaches her breaking point, she lifts her head up and tries to recover from the strain, before asking: "Am I dead?"
Once she is told she held her breath for over seven minutes, she held her fist up in triumph.
01:13