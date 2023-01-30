Katy Perry reveals why she declined to work with Billie Eilish

Katy Perry has revealed that she turned down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish on her breakthrough single.

During an intimate concert, the singer explained that she was asked in an email if she would work with "this new artist."

After checking out Eilis's "Ocean Eyes," she shared that she thought she was "just a blonde girl."

She replied to the email saying "meh, boring," she told her fans, before admitting to them that it was a "huge mistake."

"Don't let this hit the internet," she told the crowd, evidently in vain.

