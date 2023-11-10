Kevin Bacon recreates iconic Footloose dance to celebrate end of SAG-AFTRA strike

Actor Kevin Bacon marked the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike in spectacular fashion.

The 65-year-old took to TikTok on Thursday (9 November), to share a video of him recreating his iconic Footloose dance from 1984.

Dancing to the popular Kenny Loggins hit, he captioned his posts: “Strike over!”

The actor recreated the iconic dance from the hit movie in a barn, while wearing a pair of cowboy boots.

His post attracted lots of comments from fellow celebrity stars.

Ethan Hawke, who stars alongside Bacon in the new Netflix movie Leave the World Behind, said: “This is amazing!”