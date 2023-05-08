King Charles III and Queen Camilla shocked American Idol viewers last night (7 May), after making a surprise appearance on the talent show alongside coronation concert performers, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

Richie and Perry are usually judges on the show, but have been in the UK for the coronation weekend.

"Now we are trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show. So, ...I have a surprise", the 'All Night Long' singer began, before the monarchs walked into shot.

"I just wanted to check how long you will be using this room", Charles quipped, before adding: "Thank you for your brilliant performance and Katy as well. It really was."

