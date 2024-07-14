Kylie Minogue carried to BST stage by Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey

Kylie Minogue, dressed head to toe in red latex and high heels, was carried to the stage at BST Hyde Park by Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey.

The actors helped the Australian pop star, 56, get safely through backstage before she performed to thousands in London on Saturday evening (13 July).

Her last performance at BST was in 2015.

During the gig, the star remarked: “So much has happened for me, for you, for all of us. But we are here and I am so, so grateful.”

In a four-star review of the show, The Independent‘s Adam White praised Kylie as a woman “who has remembered she’s still, in fact, incredibly cool.”