Len Goodman says grandmother used to refer to curry as ‘foreign muck’

Len Goodman sparked outrage by telling of how his grandmother used to refer to curry as “foreign muck” during the BBC's live coverage of the platinum jubilee pageant.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 78, appeared on the pre-pageant coverage, speaking to John Torode and Kirsty Young.

“My wife did Coronation Chicken yesterday for our tea. I've never had it before, I've never had curry powder before,” Goodman explained.

“My nan used to call it all foreign muck. But I must say, it was delicious, so tasty.”

