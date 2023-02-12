Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi kiss at the Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi shared a kiss at the 2023 Brit Awards on Saturday (11 February).

Both singers were up for awards, with the As It Was hitmaker walking home with four prizes for album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act of the year.

A clip of the embrace was captured by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who captioned the Instagram video: “Nice for Ryan from Happy Valley to have something to smile about finally.”

