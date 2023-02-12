Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:40
Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi kiss at the Brit Awards
Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi shared a kiss at the 2023 Brit Awards on Saturday (11 February).
Both singers were up for awards, with the As It Was hitmaker walking home with four prizes for album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act of the year.
A clip of the embrace was captured by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who captioned the Instagram video: “Nice for Ryan from Happy Valley to have something to smile about finally.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:59
Biggest moments from the 2023 Brit Awards
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
02:38
State of the Union: Watch Biden spar with hecklers during speech
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:04
BBC chair made ‘errors of judgment’ over Johnson loan, MPs find
00:56
Ten-year-old girl rescued 147 hours after earthquake hit Turkey
00:42
Messages of hope tied to bridge as Nicola Bulley search continues
00:54
Dog rescued from rubble of Turkey earthquake
00:55
Nathan Jones sacked after Southampton lose to 10-man Wolves
01:05
Spurs switched off against Leicester, says Cristian Stellini
02:04
Super Bowl 2023: 6 players to watch as Eagles face Chiefs
00:38
Erik Ten Hag praises ‘brilliant’ Jadon Sancho for goal against Leeds
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
00:35
BP announces record annual profits of £23bn
00:20
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
00:50
Nurses perform TikTok dance to help nervous girl having blood test
01:34
Puppies predict who will win the Super Bowl
00:56
Makeup artist removes 13,000 rhinestones after creating Doja Cat look
00:41
Rhino predicts which team will win Super Bowl LVII
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08