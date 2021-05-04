One of the Line of Duty stars has defended the show following a backlash from “disappointed” viewers after watching the finale.

Following the last episode of the sixth series, viewers expressed disdain over what they claimed was an unsatisfying resolution to the long-running “H” storyline.

Boyle – who played Buckells in the show’s first, fourth and sixth series – has spoken about the criticism of how the show was wrapped up, during a TV appearance.

“You can’t have every series end with a big shoot out and ‘urgent exit required’. Sometimes a subtler message is more important,” the actor said.