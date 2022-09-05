Spencer Pratt reveals why Lisa Kudrow is ‘one of the worst humans’ he’s ever met

Spencer Pratt has explained why he named Lisa Kudrow as the rudest celebrity he’s ever met, calling her “one of the worst humans” he’s ever come in contact with.

The US TV personality has alleged Kudrow approached him and his wife at an A-list party in 2009 and told him he had “the eyes of a serial killer”.

Pratt also claims the Friends star told his wife that “she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder [her]”.

