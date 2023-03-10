Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV

Indpendent TV's live music session series, Music Box, is set to return for a brand new season.

In its new home, with a new look studio, the long-running show makes a grand return with in-person sessions for the first time since before the pandemic.

Fans of the show can expect stellar performances from a wide variety of acts including Andrew Bird, Dolores Forver and, launching the season, Touts.

Music Box is also available on Independent TV's new smart TV app. Find out more about how to download that here.