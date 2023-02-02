Rita Ora shows off striking wedding ring after marrying Taika Waititi

Rita Ora showed off her sparkling wedding ring for the first time on Wednesday.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer spoke about her marriage to Taika Waititi.

“I actually have never shown anyone my ring,” Ora said as she took a seat.

“It’s my first time showing my ring and because I love you, and I feel like you’re part of our relationship, weirdly... I just felt like I’d show you it,” she added, flashing her hand to Fallon and the camera.

