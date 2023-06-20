Kraven the Hunter: Watch Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel trailer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears as Sergei Kravinoff in Marvel’s first trailer for Kraven the Hunter.

The Tenet actor stars as a supervillain who originated in the franchise’s comic books as an enemy of Spider-Man.

Directed by JC Chandor (A Most Violent Year), the Sony Pictures release tells the origin story of the Russian immigrant who sets out to prove that he is the “greatest hunter in the world.

The film also stars Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, and Alessandro Nivola.