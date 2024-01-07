Masked Singer: Judges shocked as Chicken Caesar is unmasked as Alexander Armstrong

Chicken Caesar’s identity was revealed in the latest episode of ITV contest The Masked Singer UK on Saturday 6 January.

Alexander Armstrong, 53, was unmasked as the star behind the Chicken Caesar costume.

The comedian and presenter had ended up in the bottom three thanks to the audience’s votes after facing Piranha.

The show, which returned last Saturday, introduced six new characters for judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan to work out.

After Chicken Caesar’s departure, that leaves Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Eiffel Tower, and Piranha.