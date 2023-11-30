Matthew Perry’s stepfather breaks social media silence after death of Friends star

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, has addressed the death of the Friends star in a post on social media website X.

The Canadian journalist, 76, broke his month-long social media silence to honour Perry and ask for donations to his charity foundation on Giving Tuesday.

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful,” Morrison wrote.

Perry’s foundation was set up to continue the actor’s “enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.”